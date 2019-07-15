

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines said Sunday that it extended cancellations for Boeing 737 MAX through November 2.



By doing so, customers and team members can more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American. In total, approximately 115 flights per day will be canceled through November 2, the Airlines said in a statement.



'American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this yea...,' said American Airlines.



Federal Aviation Administration grounded 737 Max jets in March after the jet crashed twice in five months, killing 346 people on board.



Boeing said the airplane is currently undergoing a flight-control software update, one that has yet to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.



Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing 737 MAX planes are unlikely to be ready to carry passengers again until 2020 because of the time it will take to fix flight-control software and complete other steps.



The situation remains fluid, no firm timeline has been established and Boeing still has to satisfy U.S. regulators that it has answered all outstanding safety questions, the Journal said.



