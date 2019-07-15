Bridge Learning Tech Sponsors DevLearn 2019

- Bridge LT are a premium sponsor of the prestigious DevLearn 2019 Conference & Expo in Las Vegas

- Bridge LT will be exhibiting new digitalization approaches designed to future-proof the learning and development industry

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of celebrating the 15th anniversary of DevLearn, Bridge Learning Technologies Ltd is proud to announce that it will be exhibiting at the conference and expo in Las Vegas between the 23rd and 25thOctober 2019, at Booth 421.

With a proven track record of digitalization across a wide range of business areas, Bridge LT have been able to assist numerous businesses transforming their learning programs and customer experience operations.

"With the advancements in technology, there is a necessary place for innovation in the learning environment, transforming the experience and inspiring new methods of learning," says Vlad Shishkaryov, Bridge LT CEO. "We are thrilled to be part of DevLearn 2019. It is the perfect opportunity to showcase the digitalization strategies we have designed, developed and implemented."

With Bridge LT's advanced technologies and AI- and BI-based solutions effectively implemented in training, channel and customer experience areas, Bridge LT is a leader in the professional services sector.

Bridge LT is a boutique digitalization consultancy specializing in performance improvement sustained by technological solutions and IT Managed Service Outsourcing.

Bridge LT works with leading Asian-Pacific, European and North American companies creating software products and solutions for their businesses by assembling and managing world-class development and engineering teams.

For press inquiries contact us on:

UK: +44 (0) 3330-119-683

USA: +1-206-407-3774

E: press@bridgeLT.com

W: www.bridgeLT.com