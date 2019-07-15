Adevinta ASA (ADEA/ADEB) - Adevinta Q2 2019 Results

Operating revenues rise 13% to €185 million

Core vertical marketplaces revenues climb 16%

EBITDA up 20% to €50 million

EBITDA margins up from 25% to 27%

Cash flow up 13% to €20million

Oslo, Norway, 15 July 2019 - Adevinta announces its second quarter and half year 2019 results.

Core verticals enjoyed a strong quarter, rising 16%, with overall revenues up 13%. Display advertising revenues remain lower than anticipated due to challenging economic conditions in key markets and by comparison with Q2 2018, when advertising was more buoyant. Initiatives taken to reverse the drop in growth have resulted in an 8% increase in Q2 2019 versus Q1 2019. Product development increased, with new features and apps rolled out across all markets.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, commented:

"We have enjoyed a good quarter characterized by strong performances in core verticals across all our markets. We are progressing on a steady course to deliver on our strategy of strengthening our positions in the verticals.

"Softness in display advertising - resulting from a combination of global advertising industry factors and tougher economic conditions - has continued to negatively affect overall revenue growth. Initiatives taken in Q1 2019 have had some positive impact.

"Adevinta has been established as a standalone company and has been well received by all stakeholders. We are continuously improving our focus on operations, while evaluating market growth and consolidation opportunities.

"Product and technology is a priority across the portfolio, and we will continue investing to improve our competitive strengths. We are well positioned for expansion and to play a leading role in the digital marketplaces industry going forward."

Q2 2019 Highlights

Revenues up 13% to €185 million

Revenue from verticals grew 16% across all markets

France up 16%

Spain up 16%

OLX Brazil up 33% (local currency basis)

Continued softness in display advertising

EBITDA improved to €50 million, up 20%

Negatively affected by one-off ESOP charge of €5 million for Brazil

EBITDA margin on a proportionate basis rose 2%-points to 27

Global Markets with another profitable quarter

Margin expanded by 33%-points

Investment phase losses continue to decline in Q2 to €(1.7) million (€(10.9) million in Q2 2018)

Completed two acquisitions to strengthen France