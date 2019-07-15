The demand for strapping machines from various end-users is increasing significantly as they help to minimize the total cost of ownership. Moreover, end-users are focusing on expanding their product lines and entering into partnerships with strapping machine manufacturers to avail flexible and customized products which can handle large product sizes. Thus, the development of customized strapping machines for various requirements of end-users will fuel the growth of the strapping machine market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (automatic and semi-automatic) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global strapping machine market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Crown Holdings Inc, Dynaric Inc, Messersì Packaging S.r.l., Mosca GmbH, and StraPack In, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The growing demand for innovative packaging products such as crates, totes, and intermediate bulk containers from end-users is stimulating the growth of the global industrial packaging market. Strapping is extensively used as tertiary packaging in various end-user industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage, to provide stability to bundled packages. Thus, the growth of the industrial packaging market will fuel the strapping machine market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five strapping machine market vendors

Crown Holdings Inc

Crown Holdings Inc is one of the world's most popular companies that offer industrial and protective solutions and equipment such as steel strap, plastic strap, strapping machines, and others. The company has business operations in other segments such as Americas beverage, European beverage, and European food. The company's key offerings in the strapping machine market include table tyer and side seal strapping machines.

Dynaric Inc

Dynaric Inc provides different types of strapping and banding machines for various industries such as food, newspaper, and others. The company also offers various types of plastic strapping and banding materials. Automatic stainless steel strapping machines is one of the company's key offerings in the market.

Messersì Packaging S.r.l.

Headquartered in Italy, Messersì Packaging S.r.l. is one of the leading manufacturers of strapping bands, strapping machines, shrink wrapping machines, hooding machines, and wrapping machines. Under its strapping machines segment, the company provides different types of automatic and semi-automatic strapping machines.

Mosca GmbH

Mosca GmbH owns and operates businesses in various segments, including machines, second-hand machines, strapping, and individual machines. The company has become one of the most popular companies in the strapping machine market with product offerings that include various types of semi-automatic and automatic strapping machines.

StraPack Inc.

StraPack Inc. is one of the largest producers of strapping machines, banding machines, hand tools, plastic strapping materials, and other packaging equipment. The company's key offerings in the market include desktop and narrow table strapping machines.

