AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2019 / 07:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 12/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 738.4565 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35122 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 13342 EQS News ID: 840985 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2019 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)