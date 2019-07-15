Through this procurement exercise, the Tunisian government hopes to build ten solar plants with a capacity of 10 MW each and seven 1 MW small solar parks.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has kicked-off a third tender for the development and construction of several solar power plants not exceeding 10 MW in size. Through this third procurement exercise, the Tunisian government is seeking to build ten solar power plants with an installed power of 10 MW each and seven 1 MW small solar parks. The deadline to submit project proposals is November 26 and plants will have to ...

