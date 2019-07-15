sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.07.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2019

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 12

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.4
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.6
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.1
4Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.9
5Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.9
6Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.8
7VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.8
8Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.7
9VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.7
10OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.7
11SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
12TotalOil & GasFrance 2.5
13INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.5
14TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.5
15BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
16Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.5
17Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.5
18China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.5
19East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.5
20ENIOil & GasItaly 2.5
21Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
22Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
23CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.4
24Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.4
25NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.2
26BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.1
27SamsungIndustrialsSouth Korea 2.0
28TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.0
29BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.9
30PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
31BayerHealth CareGermany 1.9
32Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.8
33Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.8
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
35NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.4
36ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.3
37HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.3
38PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.0
39Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 0.9
40AlconHealth CareSwitzerland 0.4
41RohmTechnologyJapan 0.4
Total equity investments91.3
Cash and other net assets8.7
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019% of Net Assets
Europe37.0
Asia Pacific18.7
Japan13.8
United Kingdom11.3
United States8.1
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets8.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials22.7
Health Care17.8
Telecommunications15.6
Oil & Gas12.9
Industrials11.0
Consumer Services5.0
Consumer Goods3.7
Technology2.6
Cash and other net assets8.7
100.0

As at 30 June 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,306,000.

15 July 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta