EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2019
PR Newswire
London, July 12
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.4
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.6
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.1
|4
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|2.9
|5
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.9
|6
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.8
|7
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|2.8
|8
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.7
|9
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|10
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.7
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.6
|12
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.5
|13
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|14
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|15
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|17
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.5
|18
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|China
|2.5
|19
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.5
|20
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.5
|21
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.4
|22
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.4
|23
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.4
|24
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.4
|25
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|26
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.1
|27
|Samsung
|Industrials
|South Korea
|2.0
|28
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.0
|29
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.9
|30
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.9
|31
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.9
|32
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.8
|33
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.8
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.7
|35
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|1.4
|36
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.3
|37
|Halliburton
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|1.3
|38
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|1.0
|39
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|40
|Alcon
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|0.4
|41
|Rohm
|Technology
|Japan
|0.4
|Total equity investments
|91.3
|Cash and other net assets
|8.7
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|37.0
|Asia Pacific
|18.7
|Japan
|13.8
|United Kingdom
|11.3
|United States
|8.1
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|8.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.7
|Health Care
|17.8
|Telecommunications
|15.6
|Oil & Gas
|12.9
|Industrials
|11.0
|Consumer Services
|5.0
|Consumer Goods
|3.7
|Technology
|2.6
|Cash and other net assets
|8.7
|100.0
As at 30 June 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,306,000.
15 July 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF