sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.07.2019 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2019

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 12

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.2
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.9
3Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.6
4TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.4
5Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 3.3
6NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.3
7Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 3.3
8AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 3.2
9Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 3.1
10NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.0
11INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
12OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 3.0
13MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.9
14TotalOil & GasFrance 2.9
15ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
16GerresheimerHealth CareGermany 2.9
17ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.8
18Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland 2.7
19Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.7
20SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.6
21IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.5
22E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.5
23BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.5
24GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.5
25BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
26Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.4
27MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.3
28CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
29ValeoConsumer GoodsFrance 2.2
30RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.2
31BayerHealth CareGermany 2.2
32GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 1.9
33Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 1.9
34PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.8
35OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.6
36OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 1.5
37Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.0
38LeoniIndustrialsGermany 0.9
Total equity investments99.3
Cash and other net assets0.7
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019% of Net Assets
France 23.0
Germany 19.0
Southern Europe 13.8
Scandinavia 13.6
Benelux 11.8
Switzerland 10.7
Ireland 4.1
Poland 3.3
Cash and other net assets0.7
100.0

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019% of Net Assets
Health Care19.0
Industrials16.2
Financials14.9
Oil & Gas10.4
Consumer Services9.9
Technology8.8
Consumer Goods8.5
Telecommunications6.4
Basic Materials2.7
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net assets0.7
100.0

As at 30 June 2019, the net assets of the Company were £377,771,000.

15 July 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta