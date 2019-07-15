The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 June 2019

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.2 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.9 3 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.6 4 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.4 5 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 3.3 6 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.3 7 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.3 8 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.2 9 Sopra Steria Technology France 3.1 10 Nokia Technology Finland 3.0 11 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 12 Orange Telecommunications France 3.0 13 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.9 14 Total Oil & Gas France 2.9 15 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 16 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 2.9 17 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.8 18 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 2.7 19 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.7 20 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.6 21 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.5 22 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 23 BBVA Financials Spain 2.5 24 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.5 25 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 26 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.4 27 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.3 28 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 29 Valeo Consumer Goods France 2.2 30 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.2 31 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.2 32 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 1.9 33 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 1.9 34 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.8 35 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.6 36 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 1.5 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.0 38 Leoni Industrials Germany 0.9 Total equity investments 99.3 Cash and other net assets 0.7 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019 % of Net Assets France 23.0 Germany 19.0 Southern Europe 13.8 Scandinavia 13.6 Benelux 11.8 Switzerland 10.7 Ireland 4.1 Poland 3.3 Cash and other net assets 0.7 100.0

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.0 Industrials 16.2 Financials 14.9 Oil & Gas 10.4 Consumer Services 9.9 Technology 8.8 Consumer Goods 8.5 Telecommunications 6.4 Basic Materials 2.7 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net assets 0.7 100.0

As at 30 June 2019, the net assets of the Company were £377,771,000.

15 July 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

