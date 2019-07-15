Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-07-15 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2019- Subscription period BLT1T Baltika TLN 07.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.07.2019 Government LTGCB04024C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB04024C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2019 Interim report, 6 LHV LHV Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2019 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2019 Coupon payment date UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2019 Interim report, 6 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2019 Interim report, 6 TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.07.2019 Extraordinary KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.