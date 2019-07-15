WiMi: One Of China's 5G Holographic Cloud Company WIMI Listed IPO At NASDAQ In The United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / 5G is a technological advancement of a basic communication method for human beings. China has developed from 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G all the way, benefiting greatly from the Internet and mobile Internet industries, and the overall living efficiency and production efficiency have been greatly improved. As one of China's 5G holographic cloud application companies, WiMi Hologram Cloud listed IPO at NADSAQ in the United States. The prospectus showed that it was profitable in 2017 and 2018, and the company has a broad business and market prospects.

WiMi Hologram Cloud published its IPO prospectus globally on June 27, 2019 in the United States. Its net profits exceeded 89 million yuan in 2018, making profits for two consecutive years. The IPO of WIM was listed at NASDAQ Global Board, and as the first share of global holographic AI vision, the profit growth space has been opened. With the development of 5G holographic communication, WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic cloud, which was established only four years ago, is expected to be explosive in the future.

With the rapid construction of 5G, its large-scale commercialization is not far away. At present, the 5G construction is vigorously promoted all over the world to seize the opportunity. In the communications industry, operators take the lead, and the upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry cooperate with each other closely to provide related equipment and supporting services. Communications equipment companies, including Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson and Nokia are competing fiercely for more orders. The competition for 5G has entered the white-hot stage.

As an emerging industry, the global holographic AR market has great growth potential. Since 2016, it has attracted a lot of investment and made a huge contribution to the growth of the industry. Several organizations, including R&D institutions, are investing heavily in the technology, and are developing solutions for enterprises and consumer groups. For many years, the holographic augmented reality market has been widely used in applications such as games, media and marketing. Its expanding application in different sectors, such as advertising, entertainment, education and retail, is expected to boost demand during the forecast period.

Global Holographic AR Market Size by Revenue, 2016 - 2025E

According to the prospectus, the net profit of WiMi Hologram Cloud increased from 73.33 billion yuan in 2017 to 89.21 billion yuan in 2018. The total revenue increased from 492,262,626 yuan in the first quarter of 2018 to 78.492,282 yuan in the first quarter of 2019, with an increase of 29,265,656 yuan, and growth rate of 59.5%. The net profit increased from 22,226,934 yuan for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to 37,493,792 yuan for the three month ended March 31, 2019, with an increase of 15,266,858 yuan and the growth rate of 68.7%. The total revenue of WiMi Hologram Cloud increased from 192,029,524 yuan in 2017 to 225,271,564 yuan in 2018. (Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019)

The holographic AR industry value chain consists of three main parts. The upstream section refers to key hardware, software, services and providers and participants related to content production. The midstream participants is the provider of holographic AR solutions, integrating the upstream hardware and integrating software systems to form final products or solutions. The downstream refers to end-users, including governments, enterprises and household / individual consumers.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, WiMi Hologram Cloud is already the largest holographic AR application platform in China in terms of total revenue in 2017. In addition, WIMI established the most comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR contents and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyright, WiMi Hologram Cloud ranks the first in the Chinese holographic AR industry. Throughout the year 2018, WiMi Hologram Cloud had approximately 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights and 219 technology patents. WiMi Hologram Cloud is dedicated to meeting the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users by its holographic technologies. According to Frost & Sullivan, the holographic AR application platform operated by WiMi Hologram Cloud covers the most extensive types of holographic AR products in China. The comprehensive platform application of WIMI Holographic Cloud is a key factor that distinguishes WiMi Hologram Cloud from its competitors.

According to the disclosure and prompt of Unicorns Had Known Earlier, WiMi Hologram Cloud has submitted a prospectus and submitted an initial public offering (IPO) application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. From the prospectus, a real WIMI holographic cloud can be seen, and after careful study, the holographic cloud industry is finally eye-opening.

* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), June 27, 2019.

