

Dutch export growth improved in May after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales growth accelerated on non-food products turnover in May.



The volume of exports grew 1.5 percent year-on-year in May, after a 0.8 percent rise in April.



In May, the main groups that showed a rise in exports were machines and chemical products.



The volume of imports grew 3.0 percent in May from a year earlier.



Retail sales grew rose 3.1 percent annually in May, after a 2.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products grew 3.5 percent annually and that of food products contracted 0.4 percent.



Online sales surged 19.6 percent in May from a year earlier.



