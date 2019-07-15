

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in over a year in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.2 percent increase in May.



The latest inflation was the slowest since May last year, when it was 1.0 percent.



The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed mostly by reductions in the prices of mobile phones, detached houses, televisions and second-hand passenger cars.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in June.



EU harmonized inflation was 1.1 percent in June. The corresponding figure for euro area was 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat in June.



