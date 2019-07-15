

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (PCT.L) reported that its fiscal year pretax profit improved to 385.5 million pounds from 286.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 286.68 pence compared to 213.62 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year total income improved to 409.7 million pounds from 312.1 million pounds, last year.



On a revenue return basis, pretax loss for the fiscal year was 4.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 4.7 million pounds, a year ago. Loss per share was 4.73 pence compared to a loss of 4.62 pence. Total income improved to 13.1 million pounds from 10.2 million pounds.



