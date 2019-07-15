

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss producer and import prices decreased in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices decreased 1.4 percent year-on-year in June. On a monthly basis, the index dropped 0.5 percent in June due to lower prices of petroleum and metal products.



Producer prices fell 0.2 percent on month and by 0.7 percent from June 2018. At the same time, import prices declined 1 percent on a monthly basis and by 2.8 percent annually in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX