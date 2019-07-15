The increasing demand for personal hygiene products will be one of the significant factors that will fuel the growth of the bicomponent market throughout the next five years. Factors such as the growing focus toward personal hygiene, increase in average household income, and the rise in the aging population has led to an increase in demand for personal hygiene products. Bicomponent fibers are widely used in personal hygiene products because of their permeability, insulation, water transmission, antibiotic protection, and anti-odor properties. Furthermore, the demand for feminine hygiene products is growing rapidly, which will increase the use of bicomponent fibers, thereby driving market growth. This industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (personal hygiene, medical textile, upholstery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global bicomponent fiber market is highly competitive with major vendors such as DowDuPont, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JNC Corp., and TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc. competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"APAC will account for the largest bicomponent fiber market share throughout the forecast period. The widespread adoption of hygiene products such as feminine care products and baby diapers in countries such as Japan, China, and India is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the bicomponent fiber market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five bicomponent fiber market vendors

DowDuPont

DowDuPont operates in eight segments: agriculture, performance materials coatings, industrial intermediates infrastructure, packaging specialty plastics, electronics imaging, nutrition biosciences, transportation advanced polymers, and safety construction. The company's subsidiary, DuPont, provides Sorona PET bicomponent.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG runs its operations through two segments: high-performance polymers and specialty chemicals. The company provides products such as bicomponent melt-bonding fiber and CoPA Fusible bicomponent adhesive fiber.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. runs its operations through five segments: integrated pet, olefins, fibers, specialty chemicals, and packaging. The company offers bicomponent fiber for home, apparel, hygiene and medical, automotive, and industrial applications.

JNC Corp.

JNC Corp. provides raw materials for performance products, chemical products, energy and environment, and consumer-oriented goods. The company's key offerings in the bicomponent fiber market include ES FIBER, a thermo-bondable bicomponent fiber.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, Inc.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, Inc. runs its operations through five segments: fibers textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment engineering, life science, and others. The company provides bicomponent fibers for apparels.

