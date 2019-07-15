Kreisel Electric Conferred the Frost & Sullivan Award and is Thus Acknowledged as a World Leader

RAINBACH IM MÜHLKREIS, Austria, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Never before has the need for change in the area of mobility been so hotly debated, and Austrian firm Kreisel Electric has demonstrated real innovation in this field! Based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis in Upper Austria, where the company was founded just four years ago, Kreisel received the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award 2019 on 10 July, ascending into the ranks of the world's leading mobility providers.

A top technology firm in record time

Match winner: the Kreisel e-mobility battery. This innovative product is unrivalled worldwide for performance, safety and durability - as Frost & Sullivan noted at its New York headquarters. Every year, this global enterprise, with offices in 40 countries, bestows its Technology Leadership Award to leading companies active in developing and leveraging new technologies. Now Kreisel Electric belongs to this elite group. This highly official, international honour was given for this unique product from Upper Austria that is relied on by business partners and customers all over the world.

Safety first

Batteries are the classic weak point in e-mobility. But with Kreisel it's the opposite thanks to the battery's tremendous power, safety characteristics and long life, derived from a special assembly technique and innovative thermal management that effectively control energy flows. To round it off, the product is designed for efficiency, allowing cost-effective, fully automated production.

Three brothers: all model entrepreneurs

Breakthrough ideas, precise planning and efficient implementation combined with the right timing - these were the factors behind the major business success realised by the brothers Johann (Product & Electrical Engineering), Markus (Sales & Marketing) and Philipp Kreisel (Research & Development). Great courage and dedication have enabled the three to manufacture the best battery on the planet in a little Upper Austrian town with a population of barely 3,000. These entrepreneurs have shown the world that anything is truly possible. Though not alone, for others have accompanied them on their path, investing more than simply trust. These partners include OÖ Landesbank, Invest AG, Bank Austria, VKB, and the company's young and highly motivated staff. Continuous research and development and a commitment to outstanding product quality unite all members of the team. Know-how is their strength.

