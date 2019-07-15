Nick Burns Named Chief Executive Officer at Gallagher's Employee Benefits Consulting Division, U.K.

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global leader in insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services, has named Nick Burns as its new Chief Executive Officer of Gallagher's Employee Benefits Consulting Division, U.K.*. Prior to joining Gallagher, Nick was the CEO of PIFC Group, Bluefin Corporate Consulting and Capita Employee Solutions. More recently he has operated in the non-executive advisory space as an advisor and mentor for small to medium enterprises and start-ups in the employee benefits and creative technology sectors.

Gallagher's Employee Benefits Consulting Division, U.K. has experienced transformational growth over recent years. Gallagher's capabilities in the U.K. have grown to become a full-lifecycle consultancy, trusted by employers of all kinds to help them build a better workplace experience.

"Nick brings a breadth of experience to Gallagher. His leadership, direction and vision will help take the U.K. team's strong foundation to a new level, becoming a more agile, client-centric business, and enabling us to continue to expand our client service capabilities across the U.K.," said Leslie Lemenager, President, International, for Gallagher's Employee Benefits Consulting and Brokerage.

The company's comprehensive approach goes well beyond basic employee benefits. Its total wellbeing framework involves a spectrum of innovative solutions encompassing benefits, reward, retirement, employee communications, financial planning and workplace culture programmes. It's an approach focused on attracting, retaining and engaging talent while driving greater productivity, profitability and organizational growth.

"I'm thrilled to join the Gallagher U.K. team. I will be working with some of the most talented consulting professionals in the country; and I know that, together, we can help companies across the U.K. and around the globe design and deliver a better workplace experience for their people," said Nick.

*Subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval.

