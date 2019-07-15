SweeGen expands manufacturing bases to Europe

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a nature-based sweetener company announced that it now has a new manufacturing base in Europe for its non-GMO Bestevia stevia sweeteners. This manufacturing facility will enable the company to produce around 3,000MT of next generation stevia sweeteners annually.

SweeGen successfully commercialized its non-GMO Reb M and Reb D in 2016 and 2017 respectively and just announced the approval of its latest developed steviol glycoside, Reb E, a major component in the company's Bestevia e+ product. These non-GMO next generation sweeteners provide a clean sugar-like taste and enable product developers to replace a maximum amount of sugar and artificial sweeteners.

"European Food and Beverage companies are already working on reformulating their products to reduce sugar and artificial sweeteners. Their commitment to provide healthier, naturally sweetened products to their customers is generating an enormous need for our plant based, non-GMO stevia sweeteners," says Luca Giannone, SweeGen's VP of sales and marketing.

SweeGen is preparing for the approval of its stevia sweeteners by the European regulatory agency EFSA in the coming months. With its investment of over $100M in Europe, SweeGen is ensuring reliable and quick satisfaction of its customers' stevia-based sweetener demand.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non- caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects of SweeGen. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469549/Sweegen_Final_OT_Logo.pdf