GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 12 July 2019

Guernsey, 15 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 8 July 2019 and 12 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 7,879 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.43 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.


The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.


The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
08/07/2019 BATE 51 7.30 372
XLON 1,402 7.30 10,228
CHIX 51 7.30 372
TRQX 205 7.30 1,497
Total1,7097.3012,469
09/07/2019 BATE 52 7.36 383
XLON 1,295 7.34 9,509
CHIX 52 7.36 383
TRQX 211 7.36 1,553
Total1,6107.3511,827
10/07/2019 BATE 0 - -
XLON 973 7.38 7,181
CHIX 0 - -
TRQX 0 - -
Total9737.387,181
11/07/2019 BATE 52 7.58 394
XLON 1,379 7.52 10,370
CHIX 52 7.58 394
TRQX 213 7.52 1,602
Total1,6967.5212,760
12/07/2019 BATE 0 - -
XLON 1,667 7.58 12,634
CHIX 0 - -
TRQX 224 7.60 1,702
Total1,8917.5814,336



Following the above transactions:


  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029


  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,823,349 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)


  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,656,680, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.



ABOUT EUROCASTLE


Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.



Set out below are all trades completed between 8 July 2019 and 12 July 2019:



Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
08/07/2019 XLON 100 7.30 730
XLON 199 7.30 1,452.70
TRQX 205 7.30 1,496.50
XLON 939 7.30 6,854.70
BATE 51 7.30 372.30
CHIX 51 7.30 372.30
XLON 2 7.26 14.52
XLON 98 7.26 711.48
XLON 64 7.26 464.64
Total1,7097.3012,469.14
09/07/2019 BATE 52 7.36 382.72
CHIX 52 7.36 382.72
XLON 101 7.30 737.30
TRQX 211 7.36 1,552.96
XLON 379 7.36 2,789.44
XLON 815 7.34 5,982.10
Total1,6107.3511,827.24
10/07/2019 XLON 36 7.38 265.68
XLON 243 7.38 1,793.34
XLON 294 7.38 2,169.72
XLON 400 7.38 2,952.00
Total9737.387,180.74
11/07/2019 XLON 312 7.62 2,377.44
BATE 52 7.58 394.16
CHIX 48 7.58 363.84
CHIX 4 7.58 30.32
XLON 291 7.52 2,188.32
TRQX 213 7.52 1,601.76
XLON 110 7.48 822.80
XLON 179 7.48 1,338.92
XLON 487 7.48 3,642.76
Total1,6967.5212,760.32
12/07/2019 TRQX 224 7.60 1,702.40
XLON 253 7.46 1,887.38
XLON 500 7.60 3,800.00
XLON 914 7.60 6,946.40
Total1,8917.5814,336.18



