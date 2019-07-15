

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices fell at the fastest pace in three years in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.4 percent fall in May.



The latest rate was the lowest since May 2016, when the producer prices fell 3.6 percent.



Domestic market prices fell 2.6 percent annually in June and foreign market prices declined 2.9 percent.



The import price index eased 0.3 percent annually in June and 0.8 percent from the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.8 percent in June, following a 0.4 percent decrease in the preceding month.



