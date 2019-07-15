By 2020, more than 24 billion devices will be connected1, giving consumers a huge array of new services. This means more than 4 devices per person. A big challenge for operators will be to deliver optimum coverage while keeping pace with soaring demand. Deutsche Telekom has opted for IDEMIA's Smart Connect Entitlement server solution for European affiliates to enhance the user experience.

Smartphones, wearables, and connected devices are continuously evolving with new features to make our lives easier. To ensure a seamless user experience, device OEMs are introducing entitlement specifications to optimize the way devices and networks interact. IDEMIA's Smart Connect Entitlement is part of the Smart Connect Platform, an end-to-end solution for mobile operators wishing to support eSIM devices. Supporting both iOS and Android platforms, this flexible cloud-based solution requires non-invasive network integration for Mobile Operators. They can more cost effectively and quickly deploy Smart Connect Entitlement for authentication for devices and subscribers, entitlement authorization, subscription/message notifications, VoLTE and VoWiFi Management and SMS free feature registration.

Deutsche Telekomchose IDEMIA's solution to ramp up their efforts to accelerate the launch of eSIM-enabled devices in its European affiliates. IDEMIA's Smart Connect Entitlement ensures Deutsche Telekom will always have the very latest OEM specifications to support smartphones, wearables and tablets on a cost effective and easy to deploy platform.

IDEMIA's VP Digital Domain Connectivity Emir Aboulhosn said: "Our flexible, scalable and cloud-based solution will certainly fire up Deutsche Telekom's efforts to launch their eSIM-enabled devices in Europe given that it supports multiple OEMs, meets their entitlement specifications and is easy to introduce and add to their various affiliate networks under a single platform."

Deutsche Telekom's VP International Technology Services Data Hans-Artur Panse confirmed: "For us as Deutsche Telekom it is very important to be prepared for the digital future where mobile devices without physical SIM-cards or displays become more common. Our customers expect to connect their devices easily and without any hassle. The Entitlement Service is one prerequisite for providing such an automated and enhanced user experience. We are happy to extend our partnership with IDEMIA by the installation of a central Entitlement Service solution for our European NatCos. With IDEMIA we already successfully introduced the consumer eSIM with IDEMIA's SM-DP+. The IDEMIA Entitlement Solution convinced us because of its future proofness as well as IDEMIA's experience with OEM products processes."

