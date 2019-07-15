sprite-preloader
15.07.2019 | 10:29
Statkraft AS: Release of second quarter results 2019

Statkraft discloses second quarter results 2019 on Thursday 18 July 2019 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.comand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.

Presentation
09:00 a.m. CEST: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com.

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


