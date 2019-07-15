AB Traction: Interim report January - June

Period April - June

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 229 (109), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 189 (63). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (-18). Financial investments MSEK 42 (66).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 15.48 (7.36).

Net asset value per share increased by 9 percent adjusted for dividend paid.

The return on listed active holdings amounted to just under 19 percent.

Traction sells its holding in WYG in conjunction with a cash offer.

Period January - June

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 341 (145), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 219 (92). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 0 (-16). Financial investments MSEK (73).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 23.06 (9.81).

The return on listed active holdings amounted to just over 22 percent.

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 198 (178).

Net asset value per share increased by 13 (-3) percent.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 30 June, amounts to MSEK 15 as of 12 July 2019.

