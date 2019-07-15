

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks inched higher at open on Monday as June factory output and retail sales figures from China offered signs of improvement, helping ease investor worries about slowing global growth.



Meanwhile, China's economic growth slowed to 6.2 percent in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, helping raise expectations that Beijing will roll out more stimulus soon to ward off a sharper downturn.



The benchmark DAX was up 7 points at 12,329 after declining 0.1 percent on Friday.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies edged up slightly and Siltronic gained about 1 percent after reports that the United States may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei in as little as two weeks.



Banks were trading mixed, with Commerzbank falling over 1 percent while Deutsche Bank advanced 0.8 percent.



