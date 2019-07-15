Rising product premiumization resulting from innovation and portfolio extension is one of the primary factors that will drive the global polarized sunglasses market growth. Customers prefer innovative products that offer exceptional performance and durability. Moreover, technological advancements also result in the development of premium products that eliminate reflections and glare and ensure clarity of vision. With the wide acceptance of premium branded and technologically advanced polarized sunglasses across the globe, the market will witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by material (polycarbonate, Columbia resin (CR-39) or allyl diglycol carbonate (ADC), and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global polarized sunglasses market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Essilor, KERING, LUXOTTICA GROUP, LVMH, MAUI JIM, INC., and Safilo Group S.p.A., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Tinted polarized sunglasses have optical advantages apart from having high fashion quotient. For instance, yellow-tinted sunglasses are best suited to use at dawn as they create good visibility even in low-light conditions. Such features of tinted polarized sunglasses induce customers preference for these glasses at a greater level, positively impacting the polarized sunglasses market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top six polarized sunglasses market vendors

Essilor

Essilor operates through three segments which include lenses optical instruments; equipment; and sunglasses readers. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles.

KERING

KERING runs its operations through two segments: luxury, and corporate and other. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles.

LUXOTTICA GROUP

LUXOTTICA GROUP runs its operations through two segments: wholesale and retail. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles.

LVMH

LVMH runs its operations through five segments: wines spirits; fashion leather goods; perfumes cosmetics; watches jewelry; and selective retailing. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles.

MAUI JIM, INC.

The sunglasses segment in MAUI JIM, INC., includes different types of sunglasses. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles and for different types of activities.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Safilo Group S.p.A. runs its operations through two segments: wholesale and retail. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles.

