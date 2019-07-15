The increasing launch of new products is one of the key factors that is boosting the demand for premium chocolates. Several chocolate manufacturers are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio by launching premium chocolates. For instance, Nestlé recently launched premium European range of chocolates to expand its operations in India. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type of products (dark premium chocolate and white and milk premium chocolate) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global premium chocolate market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli, Ferrero, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International, and Yildiz Holding competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"The growing demand for organic, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free chocolates is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the premium chocolate market during the next few years. With an increasing awareness about the negative health effects of synthetic products, several health-conscious consumers are opting for organic chocolates," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five premium chocolate market vendors

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprüngli operates in three segments: seasonal chocolates, conventional chocolates, and premium chocolates. Its key offerings include DESSERT Baking Chocolate, Lindt Swiss Premium Chocolate, CREATION, and Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection.

Ferrero

Ferrero runs its operations through four segments: Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Pralines, and Tic Tac. Its key offerings in premium chocolates include Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, and Golden Gallery.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company runs its operations through six segments: baking, bars minis, snacks, syrups toppings, seasonal, and kisses. The company's key offerings include Brookside, Reese's, and ICE BREAKERS.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International runs its operations through five segments: beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, and gum and candy. The company's key offerings include Alpen Gold, Cadbury, and Côte d'Or.

Yildiz Holding

Yildiz Holding runs its operations through three segments: food, non-food products, and wholesale and retail. The company's key offerings are G by Godiva Bars and Handcrafted chocolate.

