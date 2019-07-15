The country's government has decided to approve the four new projects, ranging in size from 20 MW to 60 MW, in response to rising energy demand. It further announced that the 60 MW project that it tendered at the beginning of the year is planned to start commercial operations in August.Cambodia's council of ministers announced Friday that it has approved four new large-scale solar power projects with 140 MW of total capacity. The projects, which were submitted by local group Schneitec Infinite, Chinese panel maker Risen Energy, Ray Power Supply, and Green Sustainable Ventures, will be constructed ...

