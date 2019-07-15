Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2019 operational update

Tardan Production

During H1 mining continued at the Pravoberezhniy deposit, which will be the main source of ore in 2019. 189,200 tonnes of ore was mined at an average grade of 2.59 g/t. Also, 515,000 m3 of stripping works was carried out. In H1 2018, no mining operations were carried out as Auriant made the decision to halt mining operations at Tardan in order to save the ore for the CIL plant, and thus, maximize long term value for shareholders. As planned, the Company resumed mining operations at Tardan in July 2018.

In H1 2019, Tardan continued production on the heap leach. 172,600 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2.23 g/t were stacked. In H1 2019, heap leach gold production amounted to 227.3 kg (7,308 oz), an increase of 106% compared to 110.3 kg (3,545 oz) in H1 2018. The Company will continue stacking low grade ore on the heap leach until the end of Q3 and will continue irrigating the heap leach until the end of the year.

The Company is accumulating high grade ore for processing at the CIL plant once it is up and running. At the end of H1 2019, 21,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 5.43 g/t were accumulated on the ore yard. The Company will continue saving high grade ore until the CIL commences.

Solcocon Production

In May 2019, alluvial production resumed at Solcocon. This production is 100% outsourced. In 2018, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, and the same contractors continue to work in 2019.

During the reporting period, the Company produced 27.4 kg (880 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 18.3 kg (587 oz) produced in the previous period.

Tardan CIL Construction

The Company continues construction of the CIL plant. Construction works are now almost complete and all processing equipment is installed. Capacitive equipment successfully passed water tests and we continue to work on interior works, piping connection of equipment, inner power lines (including high voltage lines of 6 kV) and commutation of the equipment to these power lines, electric power control and distribution, ventilation and heating, equipment automation and control, fire safety controls.

The Q1 operational update suggested that the CIL plant would commence production at the end of August. Despite the fact that the construction process has progressed without any major deviations from the initial plan, we expect that the start date will move to mid-September. The 2019 production target of 940 kg of gold remains unchanged - in order to compensate for the shorter period of CIL production in 2019, the crushing period will be extended with higher production on the heap leach, and we will continue to accumulate high grade ore for CIL processing in 2019.

Production

Production unit H1 2019 H1 2018 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (heap leach) 227.3 7,308 110.3 3,545 117 3,762 106% Alluvial Solcocon 27.4 880 18.3 587 9 293 50% Total gold produced 254.7 8,188 128.5 4,133 126 4,056 98%

Tardan

unit H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 515.0 0.0 515 0% Ore mined 000 tonnes 189.2 0.0 189 0% Average grade g/t 2.59 0.00 2.59 0% Heap leach Stacking Ore 000 tonnes 172.6 0.0 173 0% Grade g/t 2.23 0.00 2.23 0% Gold in ore stacked kg 384.6 0.0 385 0% Gold produced kg 227.3 110.3 117 106% Warehouse on June 30 Ore 000 tonnes 21.2 0.0 0.0 0% Grade g/t 5.43 0.00 0.00 0%

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.30 CET on July 15th , 2019.

