

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday after China's economy expanded at the slowest pace in 27 years in the second quarter, emphasizing the need for measures to stimulate domestic consumption and investment amid escalating trade disputes with the U.S.



GDP expanded 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent growth registered a quarter ago. However, the economy grew 6.3 percent in the first half of the year, in line with expectations.



June factory output and retail sales figures offered signs of improvement, helping limit the downside to some extent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was virtually unchanged at 386.82 after rising marginally on Friday.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent.



Anheuser-Busch InBev declined 1.7 percent. The company said on Friday it would not proceed with IPO of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



LafargeHolcim was marginally higher after it agreed to buy Romanian precast producer Somaco from ORESA.



Miners were moving higher as an easing of export ban by the U.S. to Chinese communication technology provider, Huawei and resumption of Sino-U.S. trade talks bolstered commodity prices.



Anglo American climbed 1.2 percent, Antofagasta jumped 4.3 percent and Glencore added 1 percent.



Sports Direct International slumped 10.5 percent after the sports-apparel retailer delayed publishing its results.



