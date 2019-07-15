Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA) 15-Jul-2019 / 10:29 GMT/BST London, UK, 15 July 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA)* Palace Capital recently reported FY19 results and announced plans to convert to REIT status, approved by shareholders at the AGM. The results showed further growth in recurring earnings and positive like-for-like valuation growth but they also reflected the deferral of some letting activity to pursue refurbishment and redevelopment opportunities. Our revised forecasts now include the impact of the Hudson Quarter development in York, which we expect to be a key driver of returns over the next two years. The dividend yield is attractive, approaching 7%, and management has committed to the current level of DPS despite a near-term earnings cover shortfall. The discount to EPRA NAV is c 30%. Asset management initiatives to capture reversionary potential and progress with Hudson Quarter are potential triggers for a re-rating. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3]. *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Martyn King, +44(0) 203 077 5745 Andrew Mitchell, +44(0) 203 681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 841219 15-Jul-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a8cc2de644f53a9961ce8e73c0d71389&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=841219&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

