Mycronic Receives Order for an Advanced Mask Writer

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display applications from an existing customer in Asia. The order consists of a Prexision-10 mask writer, limited to production of up to generation 8 photomask size. The system can later be upgraded to a full scale Prexision-10 production system. The order for the limited Prexision-10 system is valued between USD 30-35 million and delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mycronic's Business Area Pattern Generators provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These consist of display manufacturing (TV, smartphones and tablets) and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment which includes such applications as electronic packaging, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and touchscreen functions.

"With this size-limited Prexision-10 system the customer will be able to produce photomasks for generation 8 and later upgrade to generation 10 photomask size. This is an attractive way for the customer to add production capacity at a later point in time, when required" says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

The information in this press release was published on July 15, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

