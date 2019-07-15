Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---