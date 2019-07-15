

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Prime Day 2019, Amazon's biggest celebration of deals, kickstarted officially with more than one million offers for its Prime Members in select countries around the world.



The 48-hour extravaganza, the longest Prime Day ever since its launch in 2015, offers great deals for Prime Members across 18 participating countries including the United Arab Emirates for the first time.



This year's Prime Day started on July 15 at 12 am and will run through July 16. The e-commerce giant, however, provided its members early access to Prime Day deals through Alexa on an Echo device beginning July 13.



Amazon offers huge discounts on electronics, consumer goods, apparel to attract and retain Prime members, who pay subscription fees in exchange for free shipping and other features.



The biggest offers include highly popular Amazon devices, which are also generally the biggest selling devices on the site.



Echo Dot is offered for $22, with a saving of $27.99, while Echo -2nd Generation is offered for $49.99 with a $50 reduction. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will get for $14.99 with a discount of $25. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet and Kindle Oasis come $50 less.



The offers include Lightning Deals, limited-time offers, exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, entertainment, and new product launches online. New deals will launch as often as every five minutes.



Deals on electronic devices include saving of up to 50 percent on select Sony LED Smart televisions and Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-In for a price of $79.



Apart from electronics, the deals also include hundreds of thousands of offers from small and medium-sized businesses across the world on groceries, consumer durables, and daily essentials.



Amazon also signed deals with popular actors, musicians and artists to offer new and exclusive products founded by the celebrities.



Further, members can tune into Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to watch a Shoppable Prime Day livestream, with appearances from their favorite celebrities.



Exclusive deals are also available with Whole Foods Market on select seasonal items for Prime members from July 10 through July 16, while supplies last. Prime members who spend $10 in a single transaction at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now from July 3 to July 16 will receive a $10 credit. The members can use the credit on Amazon for Prime Day.



In the initial year of Prime Day in 2015, which was started to celebrate Amazon's 20th birthday, Prime members had ordered 34.4 million items across eligible countries, with 398 items ordered per second. Meanwhile, Prime Day 2018 was the biggest global shopping day in Amazon history, with members worldwide purchasing more than 100 million products. In the last Prime Day that lasted 36 hours, small and medium-sized businesses' sales in Amazon's stores surpassed $1.5 billion.



Shoppers are having a great time as these are the days other retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, eBay etc. also are dropping prices to withstand competition from Amazon.



Meanwhile, for the first time in the company's history, warehouse workers in Shakopee, Minnesota would hold a six-hour strike on July 15. The employees reportedly demand less stringent quotas and conversion of more temporary workers into permanent employees. Amazon had last year committed to pay all employees at least $15 an hour after pressure from Bernie Sanders and other politicians.



Among other retailers, Target's 'Target Deal Days' are scheduled on July 15 and 16, with no membership required to shop thousands of deals. Ebay also launched its 'Crash Sale' on Monday on thousands of products, with free shipping requiring no membership.



