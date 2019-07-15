The "UK Father's Day 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK Father's Day, 2019 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for Father's Day. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Overall Father's Day penetration rose slightly to 51.7%, driven by an increase in those purchasing seasonal food drink, as consumers chose to spend more time with their family for the occasion.
Key Highlights
- Consumers rated Tesco as the top grocer for Father's Day, with the retailer scoring the highest for range, quality and display; and the second highest for price and interesting products.
- More consumers purchased food drink overall for Father's Day this year, with penetration up to 28.1% as consumers focused on spending time with family, such as having a special meal at home.
- Value for money remained the key driver for retailer selection for Father's Day gifting, and average spends fell across numerous gifting categories as shoppers did not wish to splash out on this occasion.
Key Topics Covered
THE KEY FINDINGS
- Consumers chose to spend more time with their family for the occasion
- Average gifting spend fell across most categories, impacted by weak consumer confidence
- Of those who were given the choice, 56.4% of consumers opted out of Father's Day communications
- Trend insight stores
- Trend insight online
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Key findings
- Buying dynamics
- Financial wellbeing
- Father's Day spending
- Financing spending
- Father's Day activities
- Dining out choices
- Dining in choices
- Father's Day statements
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings grocers
- Retailer ratings non-food retailers
- Opting out of Father's Day communications
SEASONAL FOOD DRINK
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Spending
- Buying dynamics
- GIFTS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Recipient
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
CARDS GIFT WRAP
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
Companies Mentioned
- Marks Spencer
- Superdrug
- Menkind
- Waterstones
- Tesco
- John Lewis Partners
- Sainsbury's
- Hotel Chocolat
- Paperchase
- Morrisons
- Card Factory
- ASDA
- House of Fraser
- Debenhams
- Next
- Sports Direct
- Burton
- Aldi
- Topman
- Co-op
- Lidl
