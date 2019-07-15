The "UK Father's Day 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Father's Day, 2019 offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for Father's Day. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Overall Father's Day penetration rose slightly to 51.7%, driven by an increase in those purchasing seasonal food drink, as consumers chose to spend more time with their family for the occasion.

Key Highlights

Consumers rated Tesco as the top grocer for Father's Day, with the retailer scoring the highest for range, quality and display; and the second highest for price and interesting products.

More consumers purchased food drink overall for Father's Day this year, with penetration up to 28.1% as consumers focused on spending time with family, such as having a special meal at home.

Value for money remained the key driver for retailer selection for Father's Day gifting, and average spends fell across numerous gifting categories as shoppers did not wish to splash out on this occasion.

Key Topics Covered

THE KEY FINDINGS

Consumers chose to spend more time with their family for the occasion

Average gifting spend fell across most categories, impacted by weak consumer confidence

Of those who were given the choice, 56.4% of consumers opted out of Father's Day communications

Trend insight stores

Trend insight online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Father's Day spending

Financing spending

Father's Day activities

Dining out choices

Dining in choices

Father's Day statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Opting out of Father's Day communications

SEASONAL FOOD DRINK

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Spending

Buying dynamics

GIFTS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Recipient

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

CARDS GIFT WRAP

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

