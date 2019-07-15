According to the new auction schedule approved by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, three more renewables procurement exercises will be held each year in 2020 and 2021. Through the seven bidding rounds, the Italian authorities seek to allocate approximately 4.8 GW of new power generation capacity.The Italian Ministry of Economic Development (MiSE) has signed the decree implementing the new auction and incentive scheme for solar and renewable energies, which the European Commission had approved in mid-June. According to the auction schedule included in the provisions, which are yet ...

