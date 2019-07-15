Waterman Partner With Top British Sprinter Ojie Edoburun

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterman Group is pleased to announce their partnership with top British sprinter Ojie Edoburun, who competes in the 100m and 200m track events.

As one of Great Britain's most promising young athletes, Ojie had his big break through in 2013 where he won silver in 100m at the IAAF World Youth Championships. He won his first 100m European Junior Champion title in 2015, and went on to compete in the Olympics Games, representing team GB at the age of 20. Ojie's personal best for 100m is 10.04 seconds and his sights are now firmly set on making it to the World Championships in Doha.



The collaboration with Ojie aims to inspire and motivate Waterman's own people through workshops, seminars and speaking engagements focused on topics such as mental well-being, nutrition and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. He will bring his unique insight into the dedication, discipline and perseverance it takes to compete, and win, at the highest level.

Waterman's Board Director, Craig Beresford, commented; "We are very excited to be working with Ojie. Athletes have an incredible ability to help connect and bring people together, and we are certain that his drive, enthusiasm and determination to excel can help inspire our own team as they strive towards their goals."



Ojie commented; "I'm delighted to be involved with Waterman's team and excited by the opportunity to meet people from a different professional background. I look forward to sharing an insight into my career and to learning about engineering. We have a lot in common, both requiring committed and high-performing teams to achieve success."



Ojie will be racing next at the Anniversary Games in London on 20 July.



Follow Waterman and Ojie on Twitter, @Waterman_group, @ojie_edoburun and GOjie for regular updates.

About Waterman Group

Waterman Group is a leading multidiscipline engineering and environmental consultancy providing specialist services to clients in the property, infrastructure environment and energy markets. The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1988 and employs a strong network of engineers and scientists across the UK, Europe and Australia. In July 2017, Waterman was acquired by Japan's leading engineering practice CTI Engineering Co. Ltd which specialise in infrastructure projects ranging from urban developments to safeguarding the environment. Waterman's expertise covers civil, structural, transportation, mechanical and electrical engineering as well as sustainability and construction related health and safety consultancy. We take great pride in our longstanding relationships with government agencies, local authorities and private sector clients. We strive to provide innovative, sustainable and economic solutions that convert our clients' vision into reality on every project we undertake, no matter how large or small the challenge. We work throughout the complete lifecycle of the asset, starting from initial surveys and concept planning, through to design, delivery, project management, supervision and ongoing maintenance. The close collaboration between our teams gives our people the opportunity to work on some of the world's most exciting projects, and allows them to grow their specialism by working with our leading experts within the Group across a wide variety of sectors. See more information on www.watermangroup.com and www.ctie.co.jp/english/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946955/Waterman_Group_Ojie_Edoburun.jpg