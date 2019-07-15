STATS and Perform Combine to Offer Most Advanced Platform for Media and Tech, Betting, and Team Performance

Today, STATS and Perform completed regulatory and closing requirements to officially combine creating the leading sports company in artificial intelligence (AI) and data, operating under the new name Stats Perform (www.statsperform.com). By harnessing the most advanced sports AI research and development, Stats Perform will provide deeper, more robust data and insights essential to a growing portfolio of global partners.

Stats Perform brings the deepest breadth of data, sports research, news and video content, and unrivaled AI-powered solutions to sports media and broadcasters, technology companies, global brands, sportsbooks, teams and leagues, and fantasy providers. Stats Perform powers storytelling through natural language generation for sports broadcasters and tech companies, unlocks boundless player props and precise projections for sportsbooks, and generates predictions to improve team performance and player evaluation. With more than 20 AI patents issued or submitted, Stats Perform is the leading innovator in sports.

"Stats Perform is set to engage billions of sports fans this year and I expect that to grow as we bring new innovative technologies to market, expanding our global presence," Stats Perform Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele said. "To truly revolutionize sport, we have harnessed the power of immense amounts of sports data with unparalleled AI technology. This unprecedented sports data and technology creates boundless possibilities for our global partners in fan engagement, betting and team performance."

Stats Perform's extensive list of customers includes four of the top-five most popular global sports broadcast companies, seven of the top-10 global tech companies, all of the top-10 sportsbooks and seven of the top-10 football (soccer) franchises. The company collects more than 30 million unique data points and distributes them to more than 1,800 customers, reaching over three billion fans a year. Stats Perform employs more than 1,600 full-time employees across 25 countries and is home to the largest sport-focused AI team with more than 40 artificial intelligence scientists collaborating with over 100 engineers creating AI solutions. These innovations will be the foundation of the future strategy of the new entity allowing rights-holders, leagues, media, and gaming partners to derive the most value and develop the richest experiences for fans.

"Through AI we are able to discover hidden patterns in sports. This allows us to better understand the complexities of a game and project those patterns forward to predict future outcomes," Mergele said. "The combination of Stats Perform will give us greater ability to extract new insights and context."

