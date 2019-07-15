

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose for fifth month in a row in June, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent in June, following a 2.4 percent increase in May. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate released on June 28.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 5.7 percent annually in June and those of restaurants and hotels and recreation and culture prices rose 4.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



