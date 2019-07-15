

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus increased in May, as exports rose and imports declined, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The visible trade surplus rose to EUR6.5 billion in May from EUR5.3 billion in April.



Exports grew a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent monthly in May and imports declined 8.0 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports increased 14.0 percent in May and imports fell 2.0 percent.



Shipments to the UK increased 4.0 percent annually in May, while imports declined 4.0 percent.



