Issuer Information 1 Issuer Íslandsbanki hf -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 4910080160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name ISLA 20 0114 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031375 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ISLANDSBANKI HF/ZERO CPN 20200114 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 640.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 640.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date July 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date January 14, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date January 14, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 11, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to July 12, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading July 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) ISLA_20_0114 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_BANK_BILLS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------