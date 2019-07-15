Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Development and Lilac Solutions Demonstrate High Lithium Recoveries from Clayton Valley Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP ) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 )).



Today, most lithium is produced from lithium brine resources in South America or hard-rock resources in Australia. Clay resources offer a potential new third branch of the lithium resource base and include large domestic United States resources such as Cypress' Clayton Valley project. However, to date, clay resources have not achieved commercial lithium production due to technical challenges associated with lithium extraction. Cypress and Lilac are addressing these challenges together with a highly efficient and modern mining process.

"Cypress has established one of the largest lithium resources in the United States and Lilac is excited to work with the Cypress team to move this domestic resource towards commercial production," said David Snydacker, CEO and founder of Lilac Solutions. "The United States is home to a variety of important players in the electric vehicle sector and is an epicenter for innovation. This Nevada project has the potential to deliver the critical raw material needed by every North American automaker to compete over the next decade."

Cypress has developed an innovative leaching process which reduces the quantity of sulfuric acid needed to leach lithium from clay. After the lithium is leached into a sulfate solution (the "leachate"), Lilac can extract lithium from the leachate to produce a high-purity lithium solution (the "eluate"), which can be fed into conventional process equipment to produce a high-purity lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide product.

Lilac extracted lithium from the clay leachate using Lilac's patented ion exchange process. Following initial engineering work on the Cypress leachate, Lilac was able to recover 83% of lithium from the leachate while simultaneously rejecting greater than 99% of sodium, potassium, and magnesium impurities. The remaining lithium in the leachate can then be recycled back to the leaching stage to effectively allow further recovery of the lithium.

"Lilac's results are promising and offers us another path forward to effectively recover lithium from our process solutions" said Cypress' CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby. "Our project is a significant potential source of domestic lithium and we are pleased to be working with Lilac in applying their ion exchange technology."

Cypress and Lilac plan to advance engineering work towards a pilot plant and commercial development. Cypress is now completing a Pre-Feasibility Study which incorporates the Lilac process.

William Willoughby, PhD., PE, CEO and director of Cypress Development is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved of the technical information in this release.

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company unlocking new supplies of lithium from abundant resources. Lilac is a privately held company based in Oakland, California. For more information about Lilac Solutions, visit their website at http://www.lilacsolutions.com/ .

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier target that has the potential to impact the future supply of lithium for the fast-growing global lithium-ion battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 74.6 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp.), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

"Dr. Bill Willoughby"



WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Cypress Development Corp.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.