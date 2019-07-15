

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said it will sell all menu-priced pizzas at 50 percent discount for orders placed online. The summertime offer is available for a week from, July 15 to 21. The deal is available through Domino's website, as well as Domino's ordering apps.



Domino's said its customers can also take delivery of their orders at Domino's Hotspots across the U.S. The Domino's Hotspots, launched last year, is present in over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other gathering spots.



'Not at home? Not a problem. The beauty of Domino's Hotspots is having your favorite pizza delivered to you, wherever you are,' said Jenny Fouracre, the company spokeswoman.



