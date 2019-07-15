

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.80 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $4.49 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $18.76 billion from $18.47 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.80 Bln. vs. $4.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q2): $18.76 Bln vs. $18.47 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX