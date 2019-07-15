

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive on Monday.



In the corporate sector, Citigroup Inc. recorded an increase in profit for the second quarter. More earnings reports are expected this week.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading up.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 62.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 16.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow jumped 243.95 points or 0.9 percent to 27,332.03, the Nasdaq climbed 48.10 points or 0.6 percent to 8,244.14 and the S&P 500 rose 13.86 points or 0.5 percent to 3,013.77.



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey report for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5, while it declined 8.6 in the prior month.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give keynote remarks at the 'LIBOR Transition Briefing: The Transition to Alternative Reference Rates' held by SIFMA in New York, NY, with audience and media Q&A at 8.50 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 11.64 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,942.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 83.26 points or 0.29 percent at 28,554.88.



The Japanese market was closed for the Marine Day holiday. Australian markets ended off their day's lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 43.50 points or 0.65 percent at 6,653 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 42.60 points or 0.63 percent to 6,746.20.



European shares are trading positive. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 3.78 points or 0.07 percent. The German DAX is adding 56.22 points or 0.45 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 15.93 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is rising 16.84 points or 0.17 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.11 percent.



