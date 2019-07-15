The "UK Motor Insurance Consumer Research Report June 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Around one-in-ten Drivers are not insured. Around 80% of consumers are Drivers, defined as individuals who either own a car or have use of a car owned by someone else. Only around nine-in-ten Drivers have motor insurance, with the 10% of uninsured Drivers representing those who are driving illegally without insurance, those whose cars have SORN status, children whose insurance may be fronted by their parents and don't consider themselves as owning insurance, and those who use company cars for personal purposes with the car insured by businesses.

A feature of car ownership and insurance cover is that both tend to rise strongly with age, social grade and income. The percentage of drivers who are insured also tends to rise with age and income, suggesting it is younger, less affluent consumers who are most likely to drive without insurance and benefit from fronting.

Key facts

69% of consumers said they owned a car and 8% don't own a motor car but have the use of a car owned by someone else. As a result, 76% of consumers are Drivers

Only 89% of Drivers said they had motor insurance 74% of Drivers aged 18-24 say they are covered by insurance, compared with 93% of adults aged 55+

80% of drivers with a net monthly income of less than 1,000 say they are covered by insurance, compared with 86%-91% of those with net income of 1,000 and more each month.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

3. PROFILE OF THE INSURED DRIVER

Key findings

Almost seven-in-ten adults own a car

And almost one-in-ten have use of a car they do not own

Meaning over three-quarter of adults are Drivers

Just over seven-in-ten adults own motor insurance

Car ownership and insurance cover strongly related to age, social grade, and income

Evidence for fronting

Drivers in Inner London and Northern Ireland the least likely to be insured

Almost six-in-ten insurance policies cover small or medium sized cars

4. HOW DRIVERS APPROACH INSURANCE

Key findings

Risk aversion and value perceptions

Young, working-class men, the least likely to value motor insurance

Confidence and self-reliance

One-third of motor insurance holders need assistance

Predisposition toward an online customer journey

The Circle of Motor Insurance Life

5. THE TYPES OF INSURANCE OWNED

Key findings

Standalone or packaged?

Older adults tend not to bundle, but affluent ones may

Self-Reliant consumers who buy online opt for standalone policies

Very few policyholders opt for multi-car cover

Less than one-in-ten have telematics insurance but there is growth potential

Young, affluent males the most likely to have a telematics policy

Most policyholders have motor breakdown cover

One-in-five policyholders have a dash cam

6. THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY BEGINS

Key findings

Around nine-in-ten policyholders are repeat purchasers

With over one-third switching provider

Discontented Confident consumers who like to shop online are the most likely to switch

The importance of the renewal prompt

Renewing does not mean being passive

7. BUYING A POLICY: FINDING THE RIGHT DEAL

Key findings

Price comparison websites dominate the research space

Online attitudes drive online self-discovery

As do perceptions of trust

Ease of use and information the key positives of PCWs

The PCW dominance is here to stay

Policies are purchased either directly or via PCWs

The method of policy acquisition drives the acquisition channel

The information source drives the acquisition channel

8. PRICE, COVER OR BRAND?

Key findings

Five purchasing strategies

Comfort Seekers like the warmth of a familiar brand

Shopping online is not all about price

As policyholders age, so the focus shifts towards cover and away from price

Whereas brand focus is more to do with income and social grade

Buying insurance comes down to negotiation

But do consumers have the armour to negotiate adequately?

It's the volume of paperwork that limits knowledge

9. BEING A POLICYHOLDER

Key findings

A generally pain-free experience

Online policy management now becoming the norm

21% of policyholders have claimed within the past five years

Claims are concentrated at the top end of the market

The claims process goes smoothly for most claimants, resulting in high levels of satisfaction.

10. ENDING THE JOURNEY: CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND SWITCHING

Key findings

Loyalty is in short supply

And there is no sign it is going to improve in the future

Switching is strongly price led

Which brings into focus the issue of price walking

11. CROSS SELLING OPPORTUNITIES

Companies Mentioned

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Go Compare

IRN Research (Consultants)

MIS Group UK

Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB)

The AA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bgdaj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005431/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Insurance