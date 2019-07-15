Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce its role as lead transaction counsel to China Road and Bridge Corporation in the approximately $300 million public-private partnership (PPP) development of a Serbian industrial park.

CRBC, one of the world's largest construction companies, reached commercial close on the deal with the Serbian government on April 21, 2019. Located near the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the project will include an industrial park, an international commercial center and a high-tech facility, which will support the economic development of Belgrade and Serbia as a whole.

"The Belgrade industrial park project is an important step in the Serbia's continued economic growth," said global energy and infrastructure partner, Kirk A. Lovric, who has led the team advising CRBC the last 18 months. "Furthermore, it represents CRBC's commitment to investment in Serbia and the broader Central and Eastern Europe region."

Hunton Andrews Kurth has experience across the entire range of contractual arrangements for PPP projects. The firm has represented project lenders, investors, developers, sponsors and governments throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America and the United States on PPP transactions and other project matters for more than 20 years. The closing of the Belgrade Industrial Park Project demonstrates Hunton's expertise in PPP real estate, which includes projects such as sports, recreation and entertainment facilities, convention centers, hotels, educational facilities and industrial and technical parks. The firm also has worked extensively with governments and their parastatals, using financing and other programs provided by the World Bank and other governmental, multinational, multilateral and bilateral export credit, risk insurance and lending agencies.

