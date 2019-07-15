

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Monday showing activity rebounded modestly in the month of July.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 4.3 in July from a negative 8.6 in June, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to rise to a positive 2.0.



The bigger than expected rebound by the general business conditions index came after it recorded its first negative reading in over two years in the previous month.



