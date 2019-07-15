Findit, Inc. Starts CBD Consulting Division to Assist CBD Businesses With Branding/Re-branding and Product Placement with Major Retailers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Full Service Social Networking Content Management Platform, is expanding its services in the CBD Industry. Findit is now providing consulting to CBD business owners in developing sub brand(s) or re-branding their current brand to garner more market shares.

Findit will be taking on new CBD companies that have achieved some success that are looking to expand their sales to major retailers, grow their online presence and develop a sub brand or brands to reach multiple demographics with their CBD products.

CBD Companies can set up their own online marketing campaign with Findit. Join today at https://www.findit.com. Follow us on Findit at https://www.findit.com/findit/rightnow Findit online marketing campaigns are catered to your specific needs where we work with you to identify your online marketing goals so that our CBD marketing campaigns ...

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated "CBD companies that are interested in either re-branding their current line or developing a sub brand(s) can engage Findit and have our team of experts facilitate their needs. We have d eveloped a formula for success that creates an online presence for a brand through social media, search engine results, videos on Youtube, presence on Findit.com and the soon to include the website Finditcbd.com,. These services combined will be dedicated to highlighting CBD related companies, products and services in the CBD space."

For CBD companies that engage Findit's consulting services, Findit will present these products to major retailers when getting shelf space is one of the CBD companies objective.

Findit currently provides online marketing services to several CBD companies and CBD related service oriented businesses.

Current CBD clients that are utilizing Findit.com to heighten brand awareness through Social and Search.

CBD Unlimited, Inc OTC Pinksheets EDXC

Pelmor Lane Private Company

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

