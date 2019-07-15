Visiongain Publishes Global MRO Software Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis in Aviation by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Solution (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution, Point Solution), End User (Airlines, MROs, OEMs), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) software are the foundation for the implementation of best-in-class business processes that help maintenance and engineering facilities to realize a considerable reduction in overall maintenance costs at the same time observing regulatory compliance.

• These MRO software's are built to address the business and regulatory requirements of the aviation to manage the complexities

• In last few years airlines industry faced increasingly the need to get a new state-of-the-art MRO software. This is due to the new generation of aircraft which require more up-to-date MRO software capabilities.

• Also, the organizational need to operate these MRO software's as efficient as possible and with cost-efficiency.

• The growing use of MRO software's in enterprise resource planning solution and point solution has increased the MRO software market size.

Market Overview and Trends

• Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and big data analytics is creating new MRO software market growth opportunities.

• Upsurge in digitalization of MRO activities and increasing demand from MRO operators are expected to drive MRO software market share of MRO end users.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increase in trend for predictive, prescriptive, and condition based maintenance through data shared by connected aircraft, mobility, and adoption of block chain application in MRO are influencing the MRO software market.

• In addition, the demand for upgradation of the legacy management information system (MIS) to digital aviation maintenance software is driving the MRO software market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The limited budgets curb the acceptance of MRO software may hinder the MRO software market

• Lack of common data standards is another factor that limits MRO software market growth

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The MRO software market in aviation is segmented on the deployment, solution, end user and geography.

Deployment

• Cloud Market, 2019-2029

• On-Premises Market, 2019-2029

Solution

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution Market, 2019-2029

- Maintenance Management Market, 2019-2029

- Operations Management Market, 2019-2029

- Business Management Market, 2019-2029

• Point Solution Market, 2019-2029

- Health Monitoring Market, 2019-2029

- Electronic Flight Bag & Logbook Market, 2019-2029

- Documentation Market, 2019-2029

- Inventory Management Market, 2019-2029

- Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Airlines Market, 2019-2029

• MROs Market, 2019-2029

• OEMs Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the MRO software market in aviation.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• IFS collaborated with American Airlines to develop a new fleet-planning application. This application is designed to schedule heavy checks over the long term more flexibly and to be used in airline's maintenance execution system.

• Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) has selected Astronics Ballard Technology's webFB wireless electronic flight bag (EFB) device for the Boeing 737NG aircraft operated by it.

Companies covered in the report include:

AerData B.V.

Aircraft IT

Applied Database Technology

Boeing

Capgemini

Chetu

Commsoft

ENGRAV Systems

Flatirons Solution

HCL Technologies

IBM

IBS Software Services

IFS

Infor

Oracle

Ramco Systems

Rusada

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Swiss Aviationsoftware

Trax

Ultramain

