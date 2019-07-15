CanadaBis Capital Inc.: CanadaBis Capital Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2019 / CanadaBis Capital Inc. ("CanadaBis" or "the Company"), a licensed cannabis producer under the Cannabis Act, is pleased to announce that it has completed its second cannabis harvest and has submitted dried samples for analytical testing. Upon completion of analytical testing, CanadaBis will amend its existing Health Canada sales license to include dried flower and oils.

Travis McIntyre, President and Founder of CanadaBis stated, "With the completion of the submission of material for analytical testing, we will soon be in a position to expand our product offerings from fresh flower to dried flower and oils. Our existing grow rooms at the Red Deer facility are full and we are working to maximize inventory in preparation for cannabis legalization 2.0.

As announced on July 2, 2019, CanadaBis has entered into an agreement to acquire a cannabis retail store development license, located in the heart of Gasoline Alley, Red Deer, Alberta and leasehold improvements are nearing completion. Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis ("AGLC") is estimating that a total of 20 retail sales licenses are being issued every week in Alberta and the Company anticipates receiving its retail sales license for this location shortly after leasehold improvements have been completed. Upon opening, the store will operate as "Indicative Collection".

CanadaBis is also in receipt of the report from its first, two-day, on-site inspection by Health Canada, which took place in July of this year. The results of the inspection were positive with CanadaBis being found to be compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Stigma Grow, a subsidiary of CanadaBis, currently operates 22,000 sq/ft of production space and plans to expand this area to 66,000 sq/ft later this year. The Company received a standard cultivation and processing license from Health Canada on March 8, 2019 and has recently harvested its second crop. Stigma is currently working on a strong Alberta brand catering to a quality experience. Proudly offering a craft product with optimal cannabinoid profiles, Stigma is the first Health Canada licensed producer operating in the Red Deer area.

